Release clause of Inter & Man Utd summer target revealed as exciting winger pens new deal
04 February at 13:50Sporting CP exciting winger Gelson Martins has signed a new contract with his club extending his stay in Portugal until 2022. The 22-year-old winger is one of Inter and Manchester United top transfer targets for the next summer campaign but the player’s contract extension could complicate the plans of both European giants.
According to SportMediaset, there is a release clause included in Gelson Martins’ new contract with the club. The Italian news outlet claims that the Portuguese star’s release clause is set to € 60 million.
Martins has five goals and nine assists in 31 games in all competitions so far this season and he’s one of the Portuguese league’s stars to be on the Red Devils’ shopping list.
The Premier League giants, in fact, have also set sights on Benfica stars Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo who are both heavily linked with moving to the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
