Clément Lenglet reportedly is one of the central defenders that Barcelona will pursue, should they fail to reach an agreement on Samuel Umtiti's renewal.

The Sevilla defender, who will face the Catalans in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday, is 22-years-old and has a release clause in his current contract, which expires in 2021. An appealing target for many clubs, although the clause is not worth €30m as reported by some outlets. It is, in fact, €35m.

The Sevilla are aware of the interest shown in Lenglet by other clubs and knows he can lose him for €35m. A lower figure, for example, than what it would cost to sign Ajax' Matthijs de Ligt. As Davinson Sánchez left Ajax for Tottenham in exchange for €40m, Barcelona know that the cost of De Ligt would be equal or higher due to his age (19).

However, Barcelona also know that none of these players would join them to be a substitute. Therefore, either Pique or Umiti would have to leave first.