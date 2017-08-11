Renato Sanches: Bayern Munich hand AC Milan and Man Utd transfer blow
11 August at 17:40AC Milan and Manchester United are looking for some midfield reinforcements this summer despite the signings of Kessié and Biglia (AC Milan) and Nemanja Matic (Man Utd), both European giants are still willing to get some new faces in the middle of the park before the summer transfer window shuts.
Calciomercato.com reported the interest of both clubs in Renato Sanches earlier last month and the Portuguese starlet seemed pretty close to joining the San Siro hierarchy at one stage.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on July that the player was available for € 48 million adding that Bayern Munich were willing to sell as the player needed to get more game time.
Carlo Ancelotti had also dropped a huge hint that Renato Sanches could have joined AC Milan.
According to Premium Sport, however, the Bundesliga giants have changed their mind and are not willing to sell Renato Sanches anymore.
AC Milan have seen their latest € 50 million bid rejected. The Serie A giants had offered € 10 million for the player’s loan move and € 40 million as an option to make the player’s move permanent in one or two years.
Bayern Munich, however, rejected AC Milan’s offer telling the rossoneri that Renato Sanches is not for sale anymore and Manchester United will also have to deal with the Bavarians’ decision.
