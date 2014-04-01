Renato Sanches to Swansea is a done deal: here’s why he did not join Juve or AC Milan
31 August at 16:06Renato Sanche to Swansea City is a done deal. The Portugal International has agreed to move to the Swans on loan although several top European clubs had been in talks to sign him. No secret Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan had made enquiries to sign him this summer failing to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Bayern Munich opted to sell Renato Sanches to Swansea because he would have more chances to get more regular time under Paul Clement who is Carlo Ancelotti’s former assistant coach at Bayern Munich.
Sanches will probably be a regular starter at Swansea, whilst Juventus, Liverpool and AC Milan would have not given him the same chance, that’s the main reason why the 19-year-old has joined the Swans.
Bayern Munich signed Renato Sanches in a potential € 70 million bid last summer. The player’s € 35 milion price-tag, in fact, could be doubled with bonuses and add-ons.
