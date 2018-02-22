Renzo Rosso reveals interest in buying AC Milan
31 March at 16:41Renzo Rosso is one of the most important entrepreneurs in Italy at the moment and several reports have been linking him with acquiring AC Milan in the future. The patron of Diesel has confirmed that he may decide to make an offer to acquire the club in the coming months.
“This new AC Milan side need some experience, players need to know each other but there are a few top players who are doing really well. Cutrone is one of those, everybody loves him. Donnarumma? What I could tell Raiola is to lower his demands, money is not all that matters. With no soul you go nowhere”, the Italian entrepreneur told Rai Sport.
"It would be good to set up low denominations shares to manage the club. I want to do it for Bassano (the club he currently owns) and, why, not, for AC Milan. Dreams cost nothing, they are free.”
