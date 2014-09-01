Report: A Milan target is now in between Chelsea and Liverpool, the latest
29 August at 19:30Milan have been super busy this summer as they acquired 11 new players (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva, Kalinic). Even so, they might not be done just yet as if they are able to sell off a few of their current players (Niang, Paletta, Sosa), then they might try to acquire one last player before September 1st. Milan have had their eyes on Renato Sanches for some time now but it seems like Liverpool are currently in the driver's seat for him.
According to the English reports, the Reds have been inching close to getting him on loan (via Bayern Munich) but there might now be a new twist in the matter. According to the Dailystar, it seems like if Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Sanches as Chelsea might now be a strong possibility for him. Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reported the news on Twitter (view bellow). Time will tell...
We're told Liverpool have dropped their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches. Made several enquiries about his availability— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 29, 2017
