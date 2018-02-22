Report: AC Milan and Inter set to do battle over Boca Juniors starlet
24 March at 18:10According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, both AC Milan and Inter have identified Boca Juniors youngster Gonzalo Maroni as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 19-year-old has been on the radar of Massimiliano Mirabelli and Piero Ausilio for several years, dating back to when the former was in fact the Nerazzurri’s chief scout.
Los Xeneizes value the 19-year-old at around €10 million, which is unlikely to put either side off given how highly they rate him. That said, there is a sense that he is perhaps better suited to Luciano Spalletti’s style of play, given the Tuscan’s preference for a 4-2-3-1 system which naturally accommodates a trequartista.
On the other hand, the Argentine club remain interested in signing Rossoneri central defender Gustavo Gómez, who Mirabelli could of course decide to offer in part-exchange for Maroni. Only time will tell who really has the upper hand.
