Report: AC Milan and Inter to go head-to-head for Barcelona star in the summer
21 September at 17:34AC Milan and Inter are interested in signing Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic and will make everything they can to sign him in the summer, Sportal.it reports.
The Croatia International was reported not to be on very good terms with the former blaugrana boss Luis Enrique. No coincidence Rakitic signed a contract extension at the end of last season, months after the Spaniard had announced his Barcelona exit.
The 29-year-old has already one goal and two assist in eight appearances with the La Liga giants this season but the Italian news outlet claims Ernesto Valverde would not lose his sleep if Barcelona would sell Rakitic for a fair price-tag at the end of the season.
The Croatian has a € 125 million release clause included in his contract, a fee that neither AC Milan nor Inter would be able to match.
If, however, Barcelona would be open to discuss the sale of the talented midfielder, AC Milan and Inter would pounce on the footballer to start negotiations.
