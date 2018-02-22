Report: AC Milan continue pursuit of Arsenal midfielder
23 March at 12:50According to the latest reports from England, AC Milan are continuing to monitor the situation of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, whose contract with The Gunners is due to expire at the end of the season.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is on the lookout for low cost options on the transfer market, and has therefore identified the 26-year-old England internationalist as an ideal addition to Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.
However, despite the fact they will not have to pay a transfer fee in order to bring the former Bournemouth loanee to San Siro, he will not come cheaply. Indeed, Wilshere is said to be requesting an annual salary of around €6 million.
Meanwhile, Mirabelli are also working on several other fronts as they look to bolster Il Diavolo’s squad for as little money as possible. They are pursuing deals for the likes of Pepe Reina, Ivan Strinić and Ki Sung-yueng, who will also be free agents come the beginning of July.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments