Report: AC Milan defender agitating for summer departure
08 March at 14:30Mateo Musacchio is very much on the fringes of AC Milan’s squad just now, with Leonardo Bonucci and Alessio Romagnoli forming a fine partnership at the heart of the Rossoneri rear-guard.
Consequently, the Argentine has been reduced to a role on the substitutes bench and has appeared on very few occasions since Gennaro Gattuso took charge back in November.
Reports suggest the former Villarreal stopper is unhappy with the way in which his situation has developed in recent weeks and is angling for a move elsewhere come the end of the season.
With technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli looking at the possibility of signing FC Porto’s Iván Marcano in the summer, his situation could worsen if he remains in Milan for another year.
According to Calciomercato.com reporters Federico Albrizio and Daniele Longo, key figures at Milanello view the Spaniard as an ideal alternative for the aforementioned Romagnoli, meaning Musacchio could be deemed surplus to requirements.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
