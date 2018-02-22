Report: AC Milan eye Bosman deal for Arsenal midfielder
21 March at 14:15According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan have identified Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere as one of their main targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is on the lookout for players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, and Wilshere fits that bill.
The England international would still be a costly signing however, given the fact he is demanding at least €4 million per season (plus bonuses) for the next five years.
Meanwhile, Mirabelli is also monitoring the situation of Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavón, who was previously wanted by Inter before they turned their attention towards Racing Club forward Lautaro Martínez.
The 22-year-old Argentine is valued at €35 million, though Il Diavolo could potentially lower that asking price by offering central defender Gustavo Gómez in exchange. Indeed, Los Xeneizes were said to be very interested in luring the Paraguayan to La Bombonera throughout January.
(Corriere dello Sport | Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
