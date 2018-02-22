Report: AC Milan eye Brazilian wonderkid
11 April at 21:00According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have identified Vasco da Gama forward Paulinho as a potential target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is working hard to strengthen Gennaro Gattuso’s squad and is said to be monitoring the teenager’s progress closely.
The likes of Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Inter, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have already been linked with a move to secure his services, so Mirabelli will probably have to act quickly if he is to get his hands on one of South America’s brightest attacking prospects.
Indeed, the 17-year-old’s contract with the Carioca side contains a €30 million release clause, while it emerged earlier this week that Los Colchoneros have already had a bid of around €14 million turned down by the Brazilians.
It remains to be seen whether he is an affordable option for Il Diavolo to pursue, especially given the fact they could potentially fall foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations come the end of the season.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
