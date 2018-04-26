Report: AC Milan find Dzeko and Belotti alternative
26 April at 09:20AC Milan are interested in signing Sevilla striker Luis Muriel, Tuttosport claims. The Turin-based paper reports that the rossoneri will be struggling to sign either Edin Dzeko or Andrea Belotti who are long time admirers of the club.
Lack of Champions League football and Financial Fair player restrictions, however, will force the rossoneri not to spend big in the summer or, if they do, they will be probably forced to sell one of their stars.
The only striker that will surely remain at the club is Patrick Cutrone. The promising Italian striker is one of the best players for AC Milan this season and will soon pen a new deal with the club.
The likes on Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva could leave the San Siro with Muriel who could arrive to replace one of them. Muriel can play as centre striker or support striker and could demand to leave Sevilla should Vincenzo Montella face sack in the coming weeks. Sources in Spain confirm Muriel would be happy to return to Italy after his one-year spell at the Sanchez Pizjuan.
