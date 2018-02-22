Report: AC Milan line up bids for Real Madrid and Barcelona stars
24 March at 14:25Despite the ongoing financial uncertainty surrounding AC Milan, technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has already laid the groundwork for much of the club’s transfer business ahead of this summer.
Indeed, Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinić have both agreed to join the club at the beginning of July once their respective spells at Napoli and Sampdoria come to an end. Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is also being lined up as a potential new recruit.
Mirabelli and his staff are intent on adding some star quality to Gennaro Gattuso’s side; hence they have identified Dani Ceballos and André Gomes as targets as long as the club does not fall foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
While the Barcelona midfielder is open to the idea of leaving La Liga come the end of the campaign, it may prove more difficult to prize Ceballos away from Santiago Bernabéu.
The former Real Betis star, who is also being targeted by the likes of Liverpool and Juventus, said during an interview with Cadena SER: “My dream is to become an important player for Real Madrid. No one will take that away from me.”
(Cadena SER)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
