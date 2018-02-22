Report: AC Milan need to pay 30 million release clause to sign Brazilian starlet
01 March at 15:30Reports from Brazil suggest that AC Milan are after Brazilian youngster Lincoln and would have to pay 30 million euros to sign him.
The 17-year-old sensation is dubbed to be one of the brightest young starlets in Brazilian football and proved his mettle during last year's Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India. A striker by trade, Lincoln found the back of the net three times in seven outings in the U-17 World Cup in India, catching the eyes of many.
The Brazilian press, Lancenet in particular, suggest that AC Milan continue to monitor the situation of the striker, who has already appeared thrice for the senior team in the league.
Lincoln's current contract at Flamengo expires in 2020 and he is expected to fetch the Brazilian club big money. It is believed that the rossoneri will have to shell out 30 million euros to bring the youngster to the San Siro.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
