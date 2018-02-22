Report: AC Milan open new contract talks with Cutrone
23 February at 20:45AC Milan had started this past season on a very bad foot but things have picked up steam of late. Vincenzo Montella was let go as Rino Gattuso replaced him as interim head coach of the rossoneri club. Rino Gattuso has helped revive Milan's season as they have now gone 11 straight games in all competitions without a loss. Other than Gattuso's work, Patrick Cutrone has also been one of the reasons why Milan have since found success. He has been very impressive as AC Milan are ready to renew his contract again. According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like AC Milan contacted Cutrone's entourage as they have had initial talks concerning a contract renewal. Fassone and Mirabelli would like to extend his current deal as they would give him a salary increase as well. There aren't any time frames but it should be done by the end of this season.
Patrick Cutrone has scored 13 goals so far this season for Milan in all competitions as he also added two assists as well. He will be one to look out for in the future....
