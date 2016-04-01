Report: AC Milan open talks with Dzeko

AC Milan are looking for a new striker in the summer and according to Tuttosport, their number one target is Roma star Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian striker came close to joining Chelsea in the January transfer window but the player and Roma failed to reach an agreement with the Premier League giants.



Now, the giallorossi may need to sell a jewel of their crown at the end of the current campaign and AC Milan would be ready to pounce on the former Manchester City ace.

According to the Turin-based paper, AC Milan are ready to offer € 25 million (€ 5 million less than Chelsea’s bid in January) to sign Dzeko in the summer.



AC Milan do not want to keep Kalinic at the club and are also planning to sell the Croatian striker to make some space for the talented Serbian striker who managed to become Serie A’s top scorer last season.



The Serie A giants may offer Dzeko a € 4.5 million a-year-deal plus add-ons. According to Tuttosport, AC Milan have already opened talks to sign Dzeko at the end of the season.