Report: AC Milan overtake Inter in pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk star
22 April at 13:40According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Bernard.
The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Ukrainian champions for the past 18 months, while his contract is due to expire on June 30th. This has inevitably brought him to the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has made no secret of the fact he is actively pursuing several transfer targets with a view to strengthening Gennaro Gattuso’s squad ahead of next season.
Gattuso has hinted that he wants players who are more tactically flexible, and the Brazilian playmaker most certainly fits that bill. Indeed, he has proven himself to be capable of filling a variety of positions within Paulo Fonseca’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.
Only time will tell whether Il Diavolo can successfully conclude the deal, especially given the fact that city rivals Inter also remain interested in securing his services.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
