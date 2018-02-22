Report: AC Milan players believe €100m star will join them next summer
02 May at 12:15AC Milan players believe Torino striker Andrea Belotti will join the rossoneri hierarchy next summer, La Stampa reports.
The Italian striker had been linked with joining Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan last summer but Torino president Urbano Cairo refused to sell him for a fee below € 100 million, the player’s release clause.
Belotti’s clause is only valid for clubs outside Serie A but it is believed that such offer would be enough for a Serie A club to sign the Italy striker as well.
It is not likely, however, that any club will match the player’s release clause at the end of the season given that Belotti has only scored nine goals in Serie A so far this season.
AC Milan are still monitoring the situation of the talented striker who is a die-hard AC Milan fan.
According to the Turin-based paper, several AC Milan footballers who are very well linked with Belotti believe the Italian striker will move to the San Siro at the end of the season.
