Report: AC Milan plot move for Man Utd and Liverpool target
01 April at 22:00According to the latest reports from England, AC Milan are monitoring the situation of West Ham United midfielder Domingos Quina with a view to making a bid for him during this summer’s transfer window.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is well aware that the club’s current financial problems could hinder his ability to spend big money on new players, so he is very much focused on signing youngsters for very little money.
The Guinea-Bissau native is predominantly a trequartista, though he can also adapt his abilities to play as a mezzala. He possesses wonderful vision, while his technical ability allows him to execute what he sees with relative ease. The Hammers snatched him from Chelsea back in 2016, though he has been given very little opportunity to impress in the first team thus far.
His contract expires in June 2019, hence Mirabelli believes he can bring him to Italy this summer for a relatively low fee. However, with half of Europe also keeping an eye on the teenager’s progress, he is likely to face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Atlético Madrid.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
