Report: AC Milan ponder Suso-Callejon swap deal
05 April at 14:30Napoli and AC Milan are thinking of a possible swap deal, Il Mattino reports.
The Naples-based papers claim chiefs of AC Milan have already asked information about the availability of Spanish winger José Maria Callejon. The rossoneri have already signed Pepe Reina as a free agent and his compatriot has emerged as a possible transfer target for AC Milan.
Callejon and Reina share the same agent: Manuel Garcia Quillon. The Spaniard has reportedly kept the door open to Callejon’s AC Milan move in the summer.
AC Milan, however, have yet to talk to Napoli and the partenopei are not going to let Callejon leave for less than € 35 million.
The rossoneri, however, may decide to lower the player’s price-tag adding Suso in a possible swap deal. The former Liverpool ace is a long time target of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Napoli tried to sign Suso in the January transfer window but AC Milan refused to sell him.
Suso has a € 45 million release clause included in his contract and a swap deal with Callejon could be on the cards.
Go to comments