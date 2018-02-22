Report: AC Milan pounce on Juve & Man Utd stars
04 May at 10:20AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Juventus and Manchester United stars Mario Mandzukic and Marouane Fellaini. The Croatian striker is expected to leave the Old Lady at the end of the season and Chinese Super League clubs are also reported to be interested in welcoming the player’s services.
According to Tuttosport, however, Mandzukic is not the only striking target of the San Siro hierarchy who have also resumed their interest in Andrea Belotti who has had a disappointing campaign with Torino and is probably going to cost less than € 100 million this coming summer.
The Turin-based paper also reports that AC Milan would be open to sign Marouane Fellaini as a free agent at the end of the season. The Manchester United star will see his contract expire at the end of the season and both Roma and Napoli are also monitoring his situation.
Fellaini was offered to Juventus a few months ago but the Old Lady refused to make a bid to sign the Belgian.
