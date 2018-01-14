Report: AC Milan prepare mega offer for Napoli boss Sarri
09 March at 13:00According to the latest reports from Campania-based newspaper Corriere del Mezzogiorno, AC Milan remain interested in luring Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri to San Siro at the end of the season. The Rossoneri have been interested in the 59-year-old Naples-born tactician for some time, dating back to when he was in charge of Empoli.
Indeed, he was in the running to take over from Filippo Inzaghi in 2015, but a deal failed to materialise. Some suggested this was due, in part, to political differences between him and then president Silvio Berlusconi. Meanwhile, reports suggest Il Diavolo would be willing to offer Sarri around €3.6 million per season.
However, given the impressive results achieved by Gennaro Gattuso so far, speculation regarding who Milan’s next coach will be has died down somewhat. Much will depend on how well the players react to last night’s 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League, leaving their chances of qualification to the quarter-final stage looking very slim.
(Corriere del Mezzogiorno)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
