Report: AC Milan rejected January bid for Çalhanoğlu
22 February at 13:35According to the latest reports from Sky Sport in Italy, AC Milan rejected a bid from an unnamed Turkish club for Hakan Çalhanoğlu during last month’s transfer window.
Despite his lack of consistency throughout the first half of the season, Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli refused to give up on a player who is undoubtedly very talented, even if he did struggle to settle in at first.
Coach Gennaro Gattuso will be glad he did, as his team is now benefiting from the fact the Turkish international looks like a man reborn. Indeed, his ability to play in several different positions across the attacking third of the pitch is also coming in handy for the fiery tactician.
The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is now proving his worth to the side, and could play a pivotal role in helping the Diavolo pull off an unlikely return to the UEFA Champions League.
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
