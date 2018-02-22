AC Milan coach set to pen new deal on Thursday
27 March at 17:50Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport report that Rino Gattuso is set to pen a new deal at the San Siro soon.
The 40-year-old Gattuso joined Milan as the first team coach when former manager Vincenzo Montella was axed from his post this past November following a run of poor results despite spending over 150 million euros on player acquistion. Since joining, Milan's performances have improved and the club has now climbed upto sixth in the league and can qualify for the top four.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Gattuso is set to pen a new deal at the club and an announcement could be made as early as this coming Thursday.
CalcioMercato reported earlier today that Gattuso is set to pen a new deal and wants both Davide Calabria and Patrick Cutrone to stay at the club. And the Italian can made do with the sale of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who will add a substantial fee to the club's floundering budget.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
