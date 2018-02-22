Report: AC Milan target Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid stars
23 February at 11:30According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Ivan Strinić will be AC Milan’s first major signing of this summer’s transfer window.
A deal to bring the former Napoli left-back to San Siro is all but complete, and will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has identified Genoa’s Diego Laxalt as another player with which he would like to strengthen the team’s options in wide areas.
It has also been suggested that Mirabelli is targeting Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who are both likely to leave their respective clubs at the end of the season. The Rossoneri are hoping to take advantage of this and strengthen Gennaro Gattuso’s squad with two players with experience of competing at the very highest level.
Representatives of the Milanese giants have already made contact with their Dortmund counterparts in order to establish whether negotiations over Reus are financially feasible or not.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
