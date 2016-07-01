Report: AC Milan to offer Cavani Psg escape route
24 September at 17:35AC Milan are interested in signing Edinson Cavani, according to a report of Rai Sport.
The future of the Uruguay star at Psg is under serious threat after his penalty kick row with Neymar last week.
Although Emery decided to omit the Brazilian from Psg squad at the week-end, Cavani could still be leaving Paris at the end of the season given that he is clearly not on good terms with the Brazilian star.
According to the Italian broadcasters, AC Milan would be open to offer Cavani an escape route from Psg in the summer.
It is highly unlikely, in fact, that Psg will sell Cavani in January. First of all because the player’s price-tag is extremely expensive and then because the player has already played in the Champions League with Psg and can’t play in any other European competition with any other club until the end of the current campaign.
