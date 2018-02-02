Serie A giants AC Milan are weighing up a shocking move to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko, reports TuttoSport.

The 31-year-old Dzeko was close to moving to Chelsea during the recently concluded January transfer window but a move fell through in the end. He has impressed for Roma this season and while his stock has fallen since last season, Dzeko has bagged a tally of 10 Serie A goals already.

TuttoSport believe that Milan were watching Chelsea’s dealing for the Bosnian very closely and now that he is still at Roma, they feel that Dzeko is the man to play second-fiddle to the young Patrick Cutrone. Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic were brought in this past summer, but have failed to settle in at the San Siro.

Milan feel that Dzeko is the man to improve Cutrone as a player and he has the experience to do so. They know that while Dzeko was worth around 20-25 million euros in January, he will be cheaper than that in the summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)