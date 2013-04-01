Report: Bayern Munich target is ready to accept an Arsenal stay
06 August at 22:49Alexis Sanchez' name has been one of the hottest topics of this summer's transfer window. The Chilean striker only has a year left on his deal and hasn't agreed to renew his deal with Arsenal at this moment in time. Even so, Arsenal seem adamant to keep him as Wenger views him as a crucial piece within his team. The gunners are in a difficult situation since they do not want to sell him but at the same time they know that this might be their last chance to cash in on him (if he doesn't renew his deal with the club before the end of the summer).
According to the Mirror, it now seems like if Alexis Sanchez is resigned to stay at Arsenal. It seems like the star forward is dropping hints to friends and family that he will stay at Arsenal and see out the final year in his contract. This is very risky by Arsenal because Sanchez will then likely play out this year and then leave on a free transfer next season. Bayern Munich and PSG have had interest in him...
Go to comments