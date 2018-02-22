Report: Allegri wants ‘misaligned’ Juve players out if he stays
07 May at 16:50Massimiliano Allegri wants Juventus to sanction the sale of "misaligned" players “who have less feeling” towards the manager or those who are not good enough for the Old Lady, if he has to continue with the Turin club.
The former AC Milan manager’s future at the Allianz Stadium has still not be resolved as he is linked with a move to Arsenal. Arsene Wenger has already announced his decision to leave the Gunners after the end of this season and Allegri is one of the candidates linked with the Emirates Stadium job.
Ciro Venerato tells Rai Sport that Allegri will have a meeting with Juventus management and will express his desire, if he has to continue as the Serie A leaders’ manager.
"Max Allegri has to clean the squad a bit and he wants a meeting with the Juventus management,” Venerato explained.
"In the sense, some misaligned players who have no feeling towards Allegri or Allegri think they are no longer part of his project will have to be sold. I believe board are likely to agree with his decision."
