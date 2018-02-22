Report: Ancelotti in pole position to be appointed next Italy coach
27 March at 13:50According to the latest reports from Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, Carlo Ancelotti is the frontrunner to be appointed as the next head coach of the Italy national football team.
FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has already been in contact with Ancelotti with a view to him taking over from Luigi Di Biagio, who has been tasked with leading the team following Gian Piero Ventura’s sacking last November.
The former Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid tactician has been out of work since being fired by Bayern Munich earlier this season, though it appears he is now ready to face his next challenge.
Talks are underway to ensure that the 58-year-old Reggiolo native will make room for the likes of Paolo Maldini and Andrea Pirlo to join his coaching staff, as the governing body plots to revolutionise the way in which Italian football is organised.
Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini have also been linked with succeeding Ventura on a full-time basis, but the uncertainty surrounding their respective futures at club level has prompted Costacurta and his colleagues to pursue their interest in Carletto.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
