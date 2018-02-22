Report: Arab interested in buying AC Milan
15 March at 12:00Time is running out for AC Milan president Yonghong Li, who must inject enough cash into the club in order to see it through until the end of the season. He must also refinance his and the club’s debt, which UEFA are continuing to monitor very closely with a view to imposing sanctions over the next few months.
Meanwhile, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there are several parties interested in buying the Rossoneri should Li be forced to sell his majority stake. In many respects, AC Milan are already perceived to be up for sale. United Arab Emirates royal family member Saeed Al-Falasi, owner of the International Triangle Group, is keen to expand his business empire into the world of football.
However, La Repubblica believes that he is not the only person weighing up the possibility of making an offer. Indeed, Arsenal minority shareholder Alisher Usmanov is monitoring the situation, as is another American fund. Only time will tell whether Li and his Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux company can keep Il Diavolo within their grasp.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport | La Repubblica)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments