Report: Arsenal and Liverpool join race to sign AC Milan target
29 March at 18:20According to the latest reports from The Sun, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to fight for the signature of Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay during this summer’s transfer window.
Before the start of next season, both clubs are intent on adding greater depth to their midfield options, as that is an area in which they have both been caught short in previous years.
The 24-year-old German international is valued at around €30 million, a fee which neither The Gunners or The Reds would have any difficulty paying. However, the same cannot be said for AC Milan who are also rumoured to be interested in securing his services.
Indeed, Demirbay has been a vitally important part of Julian Nagelsmann’s side over the past couple of seasons, helping them secure a top four finish last May. He provides a great blend of dynamism and tactical intelligence, making him an ideal fit for one of England’s top sides.
