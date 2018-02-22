Report: Arsenal join Liverpool in race to sign Leicester star
01 April at 19:40According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Arsenal have identified Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Gunners are looking to adopt a more aggressive transfer policy than in previous years, with newly-appointed head of football relations Raul Sanllehi charged with modernising the club’s strategy on the market.
Head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is said to be planning for the exits of both Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey, therefore adding to the team’s midfield options has become a priority for the 45-year-old German.
However, AFC are not the only big Premier League club interested in securing the Nigerian’s services, with Liverpool also said to be lining up an offer as they look to add greater depth to Jürgen Klopp’s supremely talented group of players.
Of course, much will depend on whether Arsène Wenger remains in charge of the North London side, and what the technical requirements of his prospective replacement are.
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments