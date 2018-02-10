Report: Arsenal join race for Luis Enrique
10 February at 14:30Premier League giants Arsenal are now reportedly eyeing Luis Enrique, with London rivals Chelsea set to miss out on the former Barcelona boss.
The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea. Arsene Wenger did pen a new two-year deal at the end of last season and has energised the club with the signings of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund and that of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United.
Per Mundo Deportivo, Corriere dello Sport say that Chelsea won't be Luis Enrique's destination this summer, with Antonio Conte likely on his way out. Arsenal though, are evaluating Arsene Wenger's position, who has a contract at the Emirates till the summer of 2019.
While Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has ordered his right hand Marina Granovskaia to keep hold of Conte till the end of the season, the Italian is likely to leave this coming summer. Paris Saint-Germain too though, interest Enrique apart from Arsenal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments