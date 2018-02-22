Report: Arsenal line up Lucien Favre as Wenger replacement
06 April at 15:00Former Borussia Monchengladbach and current Nice coach Lucien Favre is on Arsenal's shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger, L'Equipe understands.
The 60-year-old Swissman's Nice side are currently seventh in Ligue 1 and are in with a chance for qualifying for the Europa League, a season after the club finished third in the Ligue 1 last season. He joined Nice in the summer of 2016 after having resigned at Gladbach at the end of 2015.
A report from L'Equipe suggests that Arsenal are seeing Favre as a possible replacement for Wenger, who could be on his way at the end of the season.
It said Favre himself could be interested in managing the Emirates based club and is on his list for possible next clubs. Also on the list are Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.
While Dortmund had approached Favre last season, he could be interested in managing Arsenal.
