Report: Arsenal open talks over Ramsey contract extension
06 February at 18:45Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey is set to pen a new deal with the Emirates based club, reports the Daily Mirror.
The 27-year-old Welshman has been one of Arsenal's better players this season and recently scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 hammering of Everton at the Emirates. The midfielder has appeared 18 times in the Premier League this season, out of which 16 have been starts. He has scored six times, assisting just as many times.
The Mirror say that the Gunners are willing to extend Ramsey's contract at the club, with Mesut Ozil's extension confirmed recently and the German will earn around 350 thousand pounds per week.
Ramsey's deal at Arsenal is set to run out in the summer of 2019 and the club has already opened talks to extend his deal, as they look to avoid another situation like the one that forced them into offloading Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January.
The Mirror says that top Spanish clubs are interested in the Welshman, but his good form has convinced Arsenal into extending his stay.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
