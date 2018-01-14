Report: Arsenal set sights on Man City’s midweek conqueror
09 March at 15:20According to the latest reports from ESPN, Arsenal have identified FC Basel forward Mohamed Elyounoussi as a potential transfer target this summer.
The Norwegian, who scored against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League this week, is attracting interest from the Gunners and several other established Premier League sides.
Indeed, the likes of Leicester City and Southampton are also said to be impressed by the 23-year-old Al Hoceima native’s skillset.
Elyounoussi joined the Swiss champions from Eliteserien side Molde in the summer of 2016, having impressed scouts during MFK’s impressive UEFA Europa League campaign.
He was one of the team’s most important players as they topped a group which also included Fenerbahçe, Ajax and Celtic. It was around the same time that he was in fact linked with a move to Glasgow, where he would have worked under the tutelage of compatriot Ronny Deila.
Only time will tell whether a move to North London materialises for him this time around.
