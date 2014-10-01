Report: Arsenal set sights on unhappy Barcelona star
17 February at 16:10According to the latest reports from the Daily Star, Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé could be set to leave Barcelona this summer, just 12 months after joining them from Borussia Dortmund.
The French attacker moved to Catalonia for an eye watering fee of €105 million plus bonuses but, due to a series of injuries and a lack of form, he has struggled to secure a regular starting berth under Ernesto Valverde.
The British tabloid states Arsenal are now interested in signing him, and they are keen to exploit the fact he is so disillusioned with life at the Camp Nou. However, the Blaugrana are not willing to make a huge loss on the 20-year-old and so he certainly will not come cheaply.
Meanwhile, the Gunners have also been linked with a move for Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, and it is unlikely they would be able to sign both having recently brought the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to North London.
(Daily Star)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
