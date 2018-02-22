Report: Arsenal set to ramp up interest in AC Milan striker
25 February at 12:45According to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror, Arsenal remain very keen to secure the services of AC Milan striker André Silva during this summer’s transfer window.
The 22-year-old has struggled to live up to his €40 million price tag in Serie A, but has been very impressive throughout the Rossoneri’s Europa League campaign so far. Indeed, the North Londoners will be able to watch him first hand when the two sides meet in the competition next month.
Gunners manager Arsène Wenger is said to hold the Portuguese international in very high regard, and likes the idea of him acting as an alternate option to recent arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the centre-forward position.
However, the Serie A giants have no intention of losing a player in whom they invested so much money a few months ago. Coach Gennaro Gattuso wants to help him recover his best form so that he can be ready to fire on all cylinders next season.
(Mirror Online)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
