Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is 'enamoured' with Manchester United, and wants to run out his contract so he can move there.



​With Arsene Wenger saying that he is ok with letting his players run out their contracts, a number of clubs have expressed an interest in him, including Inter and Bayern Munich.

According to the

The former Schalke man is asking Arsenal for £250.000 a week, but his performances have declined at the Emirates of late. Having provided 18 Premier League assists two seasons ago, he went down to nine last year, as the Gunners endured their first finish outside of the Champions League places in 20 years.

The Mirror claim, in fact, that "Ozil's advisors have put out feelers over a potential move to Manchester United and the feedback has been encouraging."

Reports in England yesterday suggested that the Gunners were expecting Ozil to leave, too.