The Basque Coach has long been one of the favourites to take over one day in Catalonia, and Fichajes confirm that, if player favourite

Having also received an offer from Arsenal, Valverde is spoiled for choice, thanks to his great work in keeping Athletic Bilbao in La Liga’s Top Ten for three straight seasons.

Recent

The former Olympiakos and Atletico Madrid Coach has also been linked with Sevilla, but it appears that Barcelona remains his favourite destination.

Unzue is still the players’ favourite, so much so that he ended up in a brawl with Neymar when the Brazilian asked his Coach whether he would take over the reins the following season, getting angry when Unzue told him to think about his football instead.