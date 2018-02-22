Report: Arsenal to battle Man Utd over signing of Benfica star
19 March at 16:05According to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror, Arsenal have identified Benfica winger Andrija Živković as a prime target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Despite signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in exchange for Alexis Sánchez, the Gunners intend to add more attacking firepower to their squad before the start of next season.
However, the Red Devils are also said to be in contention to sign the 21-year-old Serbian international, despite already having a surplus of players who can support Romelu Lukaku in the final third of the pitch.
The former Partizan Belgrade starlet has been in superb form throughout the past few months, forming an excellent understanding with Franco Cervi and Jonas as Rui Vitória’s side overcame their poor early season form and fought their way back into the title race alongside FC Porto and Sporting CP.
SLB president Luís Filipe Vieira is a notoriously tough negotiator and so Živković will not be sold on the cheap. He still has three years left on his current contract and so the Lisbon giants are under no immediate pressure to sell.
(Daily Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
