Report: Arsenal to raid Serie A giants with € 200m budget

Premier League giants Arsenal are set to have a 200 million euros budget for the upcoming season, with a raid being prepared on Serie A sides.



The Gunners' veteran boss Arsene Wenger is set to step down from the post of the manager 22 years after having been there. The club is currently sixth in the Premier League and is in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. The club is now in the hunt for bringing in a new manager, with Luis Enrique tipped to be the favorite.



Tuttosport report that Luis Enrique will be handed a 200 million euros budget to pursue his transfer targets once he takes over at the helm of the club.



It is said that the Gunners will provide stiff competition to the Manchester clubs in the race to sign Jorginho and Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon.



The Gunners also see AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a transfer target but he is not a priority because the club will rely on Petr Cech's ability for another season. Radja Nainggolan is another man who is seen to be an Arsenal target and the North London giants will make Roma an offer for him too.



Another target is Toulouse's young goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)