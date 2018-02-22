Report: Atlético join race to sign Fiorentina loanee
26 March at 16:25According to the latest reports from Spanish sports newspaper AS, Atlético Madrid have identified Argentine central defender Germán Pezzella as one of their main targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Indeed, it is said that coach Diego Simeone has personally requested that the club pursue the 26-year-old’s signature come the end of the season.
However, Los Colchoneros will face competition as they look to add the Bahia Blanca native to their squad, given the fact he is currently on a season-long loan deal with Fiorentina, who reserve an option to sign him permanently for €10 million come the end of the campaign.
While it remains to be seen whether La Viola intend to buy him outright from Real Betis, reports suggest the Della Valle brothers are willing to back coach Stefano Pioli on the transfer market as they look to make the club a competitive force in Serie A again.
(AS)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
