Report: Diego Simeone not interested in Chelsea job
03 February at 16:15According to The Times, Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has no interest in replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea come the end of the season.
The Italian tactician is widely expected to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, due to a series of disagreements with the club hierarchy over transfer policy.
However, the British newspaper believes there is no chance of the Argentine taking charge in West London. Indeed, the former Inter midfielder dreams of managing Premier League rivals Manchester United at some stage of his career.
The Buenos Aires native has also been continuously linked with a return to San Siro in order to coach the Milanese giants, by whom he is still revered from his playing days.
Meanwhile, the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Luis Enrique have been mentioned as potential targets for the Blues, if and when the inevitable should happen and Conte’s time in England comes to an end.
(The Times)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
