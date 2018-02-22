Report: Atlético Madrid interested in West Ham starlet
23 February at 12:30
According to the latest reports from The Telegraph, La Liga giants Atlético Madrid are monitoring the situation of West Ham United defender Reece Oxford.
The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach from the East Londoners, but his long-term future remains uncertain.
The Edmonton native is valued at around £12 million, which Los Colchoneros would have no problem paying. It is also understood that the teenage central defender would relish the opportunity to continue his development under the tutelage of Diego Simeone.
Los Rojiblancos have scouted Oxford extensively and feel he could be a good long-term prospect, who they would look to send out on loan to gain more experience.
RB Leipzig have also indicated they are interested in the Englishman, but it is said that he prefers a move to Spain if and when he leaves West Ham on a permanent basis. Time will tell whether the Wanda Metropolitano is his next destination.
(The Telegraph)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments