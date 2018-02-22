Report: Atletico Madrid join race to sign Napoli star
27 April at 12:30La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Manchester United and Manchester City target Jorginho, reports from Corriere dello Sport say.
The 26-year-old Jorginho has emerged as one of the Serie A's best midfielders since he joined Napoli from fellow Serie A side Chievo Verona in the summer of 2014. This season, the Brazil born Italian star has appeared 29 times in the Serie A under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri, earning himself a call-up from Italian national side too. He has scored twice, assisting four times.
Reports from Italian daily Corriere dello Sport say that Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Jorginho, who has also drawn links with the two Manchester clubs.
It is said that Napoli will need big money for someone to take Jorginho away from them and rumors did suggest last month that Jorginho's agent was in Manchester before England's international friendly against Italy.
The midfielder's current contract at Napoli runs out in 2020 and there has been little talk of him signing an extension.
Kaustubh Pandey
