Report: Atletico Madrid to speed up Oblak new contract talks
09 April at 13:25La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are intent on speeding up the process of handing goalkeeper Jan Oblak a new contract, reports from the Spanish press understand.
The 25-year-old Slovenian Oblak has emerged as one of the world's best goalkeepers since he replaced Thibaut Courtois in goal for the Los Rojiblancos in 2014. He has impressed for Diego Simeone's men this season too, having appeared in all 31 games for the club. His recent performance against Real Madrid has attracted praise from many.
And reports from the Spanish press say that in the midst of the Slovenian's stellar showing against the Los Blancos, Atleti now want to speed up talks of a renewal for Oblak.
The former Benfica's man current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano expires in the summer of 2021 and rumors have suggested since the beginning of the year that he extended his deal, but nothing of that sort has happened.
Atleti are aware of interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and want to tie down the goalkeeper to a new deal as soon as possible.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments