Report: Balotelli to make Italy return against England and Argentina
08 February at 10:20Nice star Mario Balotelli is set to make return to Italy national team.
The former Inter and AC Milan played his last game with the azzurri in the 2014 World Cup when Cesare Prandelli’s side were eliminated by the competition at hands of Uruguay.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, new Italy interim boss Gigi Di Biagio will give Balotelli a new chance in the next two friendly games against Argentina and England.
The 28-year-old has 13 goals in 33 appearances with the azzurri and he is finally back in fine form with his club having scored 19 goals in 25 appearances with Nice so far this season.
The contract of the Italian striker in France expires at the end of the season and his agent Mino Raiola hopes to find a new top club who wants to gamble on the talent of the 28-year-old striker.
The upcoming games of Italy national team will be the right chance for ‘Balo’ to show that he is a changed player.
